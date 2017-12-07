6 December 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: Commendable Achievement in Adult Education

Mendefera — At an assessment meeting recently held in Areza sub-zone it was reported that commendable achievement is being registered in the adult education.

The head of the adult education in the sub-zone, Mr. Zerabruk Yirgalem reported that from 2001 to 2017 from the more than 39 thousand registered in adult education 32 thousand have reached to grade three and that was significant achievement.

Commending the progress registered in the adult education in the sub-zone, the head of the Adult Education in the Southern region, Mr. Belai Nur-Husein called for including those who missed to attend adult education with different reasons.

Documents indicate that 38.5% of the people in the Areza sub-zone have eradicated illiteracy.

