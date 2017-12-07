6 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia, U.S. Sign U.S.$300 Million Pact

Somalia government and the has for the first time in 30 years signed a development assistance agreement with the US

A $300 pact signed on Wednesday will now see Ministry of Planning co-authorize all US development assistance to Somalia.

Planning Minister Gamal Hassan termed the pact "a landmark" achievement in Somalia's development.

USAID Deputy Assistant Administrator for Africa Julie Koenen said the U.S. Government is committed to support the Federal Government of Somalia's efforts in achieving stability through such assistance.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo who this week saw a similar pact signed with Qatar worth $200M hailed the US assistance.

"$500M worth of development' funds in one week. Bilateral agreements of this scale validate the confidence our partners and the international community have in the Federal Government's plans and ambitions for a better and prosperous Somalia" Farmaajo tweeted.

