South Africa: Paterson Helps Cobras Take Big Step Towards Semis

Dane Paterson returned a career-best four-for as the Cape Cobras took a huge stride towards the RAM SLAM T20 Challenge semi-finals with an excellent five-run win over the Knights at the Diamond Oval in Kimberley on Wednesday.

The Proteas fast bowler has been in excellent form during recent games and he delivered once more with four for 24 as the host were restricted to 151 for nine in pursuit of 157.

Paterson's figures bettered the four for 32 he took for South Africa against England in the winter.

The 28-year-old received splendid support from Ferisco Adams after he took two for 24 in three overs, with Mthiwekhaya Nabe bagging two for 30 as the Knights threw away a position of strength to surrender the points in the Northern Cape.

David Miller was their batting star thanks to his half-century - the dashing batsman made 59 off 32 balls (4 fours, 3 sixes) - with the home side seemingly on course for victory when they had reached 112 for three in the 14th over.

But they were then chopped down to size by Paterson and Adams as the Cobras sealed a critical win.

Earlier, Temba Bavuma top-scored with 46 for the away side, while captain JP Duminy made 31 after he lost the toss and was sent into bat first.

His side eventually managed to post a competitive 156 for nine, with Mbulelo Budaza claiming a best-ever haul of four for 32. Shadley van Schalkwyk was also amongst the wickets thanks to his three for 27, although both men ended on the losing side.

