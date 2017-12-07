7 December 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Thousands Throng Redemption Camp for Holy Ghost Congress

Photo: The Guardian Nigeria
A cross-section of worshippers at Redemption Camp of the Redeemed Christian Church of God
By Isaactaiwo

The 40th edition of the Holy Ghost Congress of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) began on Monday at the Redemption Camp in Ogun State.

With the theme: "Songs of Victory," worshippers from different parts of Nigeria, Africa and beyond, have been singing.The phenomenal event, which cbegan in 1977, and has been witnessing tremendous yearly increase.Adequate security arrangement had been put in place. Traffic has also been orderly.

The church's traffic officers have ensured that the mammoth crowd, together with vehicles do not obstruct free-flow of traffic to other road users on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

Traders, who always hijack similar events, displayed their wares conspicuously to draw the attention of participants. This time, they were restricted to the areas they would not constitute nuisance to the worshippers.

The church considers its theme fit for the event which also marks the 40th anniversary of the congress.The General Overseer of the Church, (Worldwide), Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, described the congress, a special one.

"From the theme: "Songs of Victory", you can be sure that God is about to do something in your life that will make you sing for joy all through this congress and beyond... ," Adeboye said.

In his opening message entitled: "Victory Over Self", Adeboye underscored the importance of overcoming 'one self,' which is germane to anyone who wants to be great in life.He assured that victory could be achieved by those who gave their lives to Jesus.

The Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Apostle Alex Bamgbola, in his message entitled: "God Is A Spirit,", emphasised that only those born of the spirit could worship God in spirit and in truth.

