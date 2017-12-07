6 December 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Immigration Department Arrest 66 Ethiopians for Illegal Entry

The Department of Immigration Tuesday morning apprehended 66 Ethiopians for entering the country illegally.

The immigrants were nabbed in the mountains around Phwezi in Rumphi District after a tip by some residents who spotted suspicious people in the mountains.

Northern Region Immigration Department Deputy Public Relations Officer Francis Chitambuli confirmed the development on Wednesday.

"We rushed to the mountains where we found the 66 Ethiopians hiding and nabbed them," he said adding that they will answer charges of illegal entry contrary to Section 21 (1) of the Malawi Immigration Act.

He then praised the community in Phwezi for showing patriotism in tipping the department of the suspected criminals and asked others to emulate that gesture.

The immigrants, who are all male, are on a remand at Mzuzu Prison waiting to appear in court soon.

