Malawi Red Cross Society Sweeps Mwanza Clean

Mwanza — Youth Club Members of Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) for Mwanza Division on Tuesday were engaged in a cleaning-up exercise of premises surrounding the market at the district hospital, a development that has pleased customers and the business community alike.

Speaking with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Chairperson for Mwanza MRCS Youth Clubs Sub - Division, Misheck Kachiwawa, said the youth in the district could not wait and watch rubbish accumulate around Chipatala Market, hence the decision to remove the garbage.

"We make part of the population of this nation, therefore, we decided to come and clean the place. As future leaders, we felt that keeping the environment clean is the responsibility of every individual," said Kachiwawa.

"After this exercise, youth clubs in the subdivisions of the district are expected to do the same in their respected areas," he added.

In his remarks, Chairperson for Chipatala Market Committee, Lucious Mkwapatira commended Red Cross youth clubs for cleaning the market premises, which he said, was pleasing.

"We are happy to see the youth setting an example to us vendors which is something that we have to emulate. We know that as a business place, we need to keep the place tidy," said Mkwapatira.

He, therefore, commended the youth for organizing the cleaning campaign, saying it will help to attract customers to buy their products and contribute to reduction of diseases which occur due to breakdown of hygiene and sanitation.

The clean-up campaign is part of MRCS's Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) programme.

The exercise was a follow-up to a massive cleaning campaign conducted by MRCS under WASH in the district at subdivision level but this was the first for the youth.