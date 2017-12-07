South Africa: ConCourt Justice Bess Nkabinde to Retire

The Constitutional Court is expected to honour Justice Bess Nkabinde, who is retiring at the end of the year.

A formal court session will be held in her honour at 10:00, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

Members of the public have been invited to attend.

Nkabinde served as a justice of the court for 12 years.

According to the law, Constitutional Court justices hold office for a non-renewable term of 12 years.

In March, President Jacob Zuma said he did not nominate Nkabinde to fill the position of Deputy Chief Justice because her term would come to an end in December.

The 58-year-old hails from the North West and was appointed to the highest court in the land in 2006.

She obtained a BProc degree at the University of Zululand in 1983, and an LLB from the University of the North West in 1986.

When former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke retired in 2016, Nkabinde was appointed acting Deputy Chief Justice.

She was the first woman to hold the position.

