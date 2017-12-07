7 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria, Sudan to Establish Education Forum

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Chidimma C. Okeke

Nigeria and the Republic of Sudan have agreed to establish a forum to promote bilateral cooperation in education between the two countries.

This understanding was reached when the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, received the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to Nigeria, Ibrahim Bushra Mohammed Ali, in his office in Abuja recently.

Malam Adamu spoke on the need to perfect a bilateral education agreement document that will define the direction of the cooperation, noting that Nigeria and the Republic of Sudan had some cooperation in the past, which needed to be reviewed.

He explained that a draft protocol of implementation of educational cooperation between Nigeria and Sudan has been vetted by the Federal Ministry of Justice and has been submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in preparation for signing.

Earlier, the Sudanese Ambassador disclosed that many Nigerians were already studying in Sudanese universities, adding that further discussion between authorities in Nigeria and Sudan could increase significantly the number of students that can benefit from both countries.

Key Sudanese educational proposals, he said, include draft agreement of cooperation in the field of higher education, especially science and technology and innovation.

Other areas are technical cooperation and exchange of visits between heads of education institutions, students' delegations and participation in schools competitions.

Nigeria

Buhari in Kano, Pledges to Intensify War Against Corruption, Insurgency

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday restated his administration's readiness not to renege on his promise to fight… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.