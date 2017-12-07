Nigeria, Sudan to Establish Education Forum

Nigeria and the Republic of Sudan have agreed to establish a forum to promote bilateral cooperation in education between the two countries.

This understanding was reached when the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, received the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to Nigeria, Ibrahim Bushra Mohammed Ali, in his office in Abuja recently.

Malam Adamu spoke on the need to perfect a bilateral education agreement document that will define the direction of the cooperation, noting that Nigeria and the Republic of Sudan had some cooperation in the past, which needed to be reviewed.

He explained that a draft protocol of implementation of educational cooperation between Nigeria and Sudan has been vetted by the Federal Ministry of Justice and has been submitted to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in preparation for signing.

Earlier, the Sudanese Ambassador disclosed that many Nigerians were already studying in Sudanese universities, adding that further discussion between authorities in Nigeria and Sudan could increase significantly the number of students that can benefit from both countries.

Key Sudanese educational proposals, he said, include draft agreement of cooperation in the field of higher education, especially science and technology and innovation.

Other areas are technical cooperation and exchange of visits between heads of education institutions, students' delegations and participation in schools competitions.