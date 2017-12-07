6 December 2017

Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Morocco: Dubai International Film Festival Opens With Morocco's Participation

Dubai — The 14th Dubai International Film Festival (DIFF) kicked off on Wednesday, with the participation of Morocco.

At the festival's opening ceremony, English actor Sir Patrick Stewart and Indian Irrfan Khan received Lifetime Achievement awards. Egyptian Wahid Hamid, who has been producing script for Arab TV and cinema for more than 40 years, was also rewarded.

This year, DIFF screens 140 films from 51 countries.

Other highlights of the eight-day celebration include a second year of the 'Arab Stars of Tomorrow' initiative. Launched at the 13th edition, the 2017 instalment will once again help nurture and showcase burgeoning talent from across the Arab World.

