South Africa: Right of Reply - Zapiro's Depiction of Moyane Amounts to Trial By Media

Cartoonist Zapiro's depiction of SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane (30 November 2017) borders on racism and the perpetuation of prejudice and stereotypes. By Sandile Memela of the SA REVENUE SERVICE.

The media, including Zapiro, has been viciously pursuing Mr Tom Moyane and Mr Jonas Makwakwa, Chief Officer for Business and Individual Taxes, despite any criminal proceedings being finalised.

In fact, the cartoonist's intention is to conduct such criminal proceedings through the media - a trial by media in which the cartoonist can charge and convict Mr Moyane and Mr Makwakwa irrespective of the facts at hand.

Let me be clear, Mr Moyane has repeatedly stated that he would be the first to act if the criminal justice system finds any wrongdoing on the part of Mr Makwakwa. It is a statement based on the time-honoured notion that a person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law.

But such a reasonable and rational statement will never be good enough if you have already decided on a guilty verdict.

Predictably, Zapiro portrayed Mr Moyane as an outright liar after the latter lawfully allowed Mr Makwakwa to resume his duties at SARS because he has not been found guilty of...