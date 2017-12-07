7 December 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Right of Reply - Zapiro's Depiction of Moyane Amounts to Trial By Media

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Daily Maverick

Cartoonist Zapiro's depiction of SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane (30 November 2017) borders on racism and the perpetuation of prejudice and stereotypes. By Sandile Memela of the SA REVENUE SERVICE.

The media, including Zapiro, has been viciously pursuing Mr Tom Moyane and Mr Jonas Makwakwa, Chief Officer for Business and Individual Taxes, despite any criminal proceedings being finalised.

In fact, the cartoonist's intention is to conduct such criminal proceedings through the media - a trial by media in which the cartoonist can charge and convict Mr Moyane and Mr Makwakwa irrespective of the facts at hand.

Let me be clear, Mr Moyane has repeatedly stated that he would be the first to act if the criminal justice system finds any wrongdoing on the part of Mr Makwakwa. It is a statement based on the time-honoured notion that a person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise in a court of law.

But such a reasonable and rational statement will never be good enough if you have already decided on a guilty verdict.

Predictably, Zapiro portrayed Mr Moyane as an outright liar after the latter lawfully allowed Mr Makwakwa to resume his duties at SARS because he has not been found guilty of...

South Africa

Rhodes University Not Changing Its Name Yet

The Rhodes University Council - the institution's highest decision-making body - has decided it was not a "prudent" time… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.