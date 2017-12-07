South Africa: Coalitions the Future Despite Challenges, DA and Friends Agree

analysis

With the notable absence of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and United Democratic Movement (UDM), coalition parties converged in Johannesburg to take stock of coalition agreements. The parties agreed that coalitions are the future, while acknowledging the challenges. By BHEKI C. SIMELANE.

"Multiparty governance is the way to go. If there were more parties, our political problems would be minimal. Co-operation and respect for one another will enable the coalition to function properly. Multiparty governance is the way to the future, it's been tested and found to work well despite the challenges," ACDP leader Rev Kenneth Meshoe said in his opening remarks during the evaluation of the coalition.

The parties present expressed appreciation for one another regarding the manner in which parties had interacted to date.

"We are thrilled with what we have achieved as a bigger formation. We are glad we could find a common vision as parties that we could work on," Congress of the People (COPE) leader Mosiuoa Lekota said in his opening remarks.

"The coalition is young, there are going to be growth pains," Leader of the Freedom Front Plus, Dr Pieter Groenewald, said.

"We should never find ourselves in a situation where we say we...