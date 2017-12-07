Tanzania: Construction of Sixlane Highway to Start By End of This Month

CONSTRUCTION works on the six-lane 16-kilometre road from Kimara in Dar es Salaam to Kibaha in Coast region is scheduled to start by the end of this month.

Tanzania Roads Agency (TANROADS) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Patric Mfugale, speaking to the Minister of Works, Transport and Communications, Professor Makame Mbarawa during his tour of the project, said: "Our experts are currently working on the preliminary design of the road...but the anticipated contractor will go through it and come up with the actual design."

He pointed out that the project cost and duration will be determined by the design and currently, the road repairs are on progress to ensure sustainability of the road upon its completion.

"Repairs have started for bridges with culverts being placed at the bridge situated at Kibanda cha Mkaa area, which was badly affected by the ongoing rains some few days ago. The expansion is crucial for the country and the East-Central Africa because the road is used to transport goods from the Dar es Salaam port to other neighbouring said the CEO.

He said demolitions had already been carried out from Kimara to Kiluvya and that a service road will be constructed. Prof Mbarawa observed that the government will ensure all roads are easily passable 24 hours, a week, pointing out that the six-lane road will help to decongest the heavily jammed road.

"Construction of the service road will ease traffic jams and serve as a lasting solution to many hours spent on the roads," said Prof Mbarawa. According to the Minister, the demolition complied with the law that has existed since the 1930s.

To some areas, the road reserve covers 120 metres and to some are 90 metres. Earlier, Prof Mbarawa inspected the ongoing demolition at the Tanzania Electric Supply (TANESCO) headquarters and the Ministry of Water and Irrigation buildings as per President John Magufuli's directive to pave way for project.

Assistant Human Resource Director Visensia Kagombora said the Water Ministry has already demolished a large segment of the buildings as well as fencing the area for security purposes as the exercise continues.