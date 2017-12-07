analysis

With the race to succeed Jacob Zuma as ANC leader appearing to go down to the wire, there is much speculation about what could happen over the next few days before delegates actually vote. One of the ways to try to determine who may be ahead is to analyse the public postures of the two and to examine their differences. It does appear that one candidate is talking more than the other, and more openly negotiating with various power brokers. The other candidate seems to be keeping his cards closer to chest, and publicly at least, negotiating with no one. It is not necessarily enough to give a definitive yardstick, but it could help with determining which side believes they are ahead. By STEPHEN GROOTES.

It is often claimed that "politics is perception", that the way someone is perceived in the political realm is actually what is happening. It is for this reason that so many politicians try to appear strong and resolute when in fact they are weak and quaking with fear. Appearing stronger than you really are makes you look stronger than you are and thus makes you stronger than you are.

In more open democracies this has...