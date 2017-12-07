7 December 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Magufuli Mourns Former Taifa Stars Coach Bendera

FORMER national soccer team, Taifa Stars Head Coach, Joel Bendera is no more. According to the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) Head of Communications, Aminieli Aligeisha, Bendera died at around 4:20 pm yesterday, while undergoing treatment at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Aligaeshi said the late Bendera was admitted at the hospital yesterday afternoon where he was referred to from Bagamoyo Hospital. He said doctors fought hard to save his life, unfortunately they could not make it.

The late's wife, Flora was quoted as saying that her husband developed breathing complications last Saturday and was treated in Korogwe, before being transferred to Bagmoyo Hospital.

Meanwhile, President John Magufuli has expressed shock and sadness following Bendera's death. President Magufuli has sent condolence message to the bereaved family and friends.

According to a statement released yesterday by the Director of State House Communications, Gerson Msigwa, President Magufuli said that the late Bendera will be remembered for his noteworthy contributions he made while serving the country in various capacities.

"Bendera was brave and hard working leader. He was very cooperative and always wanted to achieve tremendous success from the work he was doing. It is a big loss," said the president.

Bendera will be remembered for guiding Taifa Stars into the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals hosted in Nigeria in 1980, the only time the team had ever competed in the continental top competitions.

