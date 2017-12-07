Sudan: FVP Gives Directive to Impose State Authority and Keep Security and Stability Achieved in W. Darfur State

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and Natioanl Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh has given directive to maintain security and stability being achieved in West Darfur State.

He was informed during his meeting with Governor of West Darfur State, Fadl-Al-Mual Al-Haga in the Republican Palace, Wednesday, on overall situations in the State and the security situation in particular in addition to harvesting operations and repatriation of displaced people and refugees to the State.

The Governor said in press statements that return of large number of displaced persons and refugees is expected thank to tripartite deal on refugees signed between Sudan, Chad and UN , stressing the State readiness to provide all services to the returnees.

Al-Haga affirmed firmness of Relations with the neighboring Chad and referred to coordination and cooperation between the side through which a host of outstanding borders issues have been overcome, commending the vital role being played by the Joint Sudanese-Chadian Forces in this connection.