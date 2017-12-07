Sudan: WHO - No Paralysis Cases Registered Since 2009

Medeni — The head of the team for the campaign of the External Review of Acute Paralysis launched Wednesday, in al-Gazira state, Gwenver Hor, underlined that the Sudan has not registered any case of Acute Paralysis since 2009.

The remarks came during the activities of the team for External Review of Acute Paralysis launched Wednesday, in al-Gazira state, in which the review team led by Gwenver Hor, and membes from the World Health Organization, the Federal Health Ministry, Atlanta Center for Combating Diseases in Africa, and the presence of dr. Abbas Sulieman the Acting General Director of the Health Ministry of al Gazira state, dr. Ali Haboor, the dean of the Faculty of Medicine of al Gazira University, a number of pediatric specialists, and the Sudanese Red Crescent.

The Director of the Expanded Vaccination Department, al Rasheed Sayed Ahmed, noted that the campaign targets the eradication of Acute Paralysis in the state, and it includes Wad Medeni city and number of the state's localities and the services centers.

Mrs. Gwenver Hor from the American Center for the Diseases Control, indicated that the investigation of acute paralysis is one of the main strategies for the eradication of the disease, and a base for the evaluation of the success and effectiveness of the vaccination national campaign.