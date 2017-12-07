Sudan: Bakri - Sudan Is Qualified to Host Headquarters of ACERWC' Secretariat

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh has underscored that Sudan position in middle of African continent and diversity of its culture avail opportunity to Khartoum to host the headquarters of Secretariat of the African Committee of Experts on Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC).

Addressing the inaugural sitting of the 30th session of ACERWC in Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum Wednesday , the First Vice-President underlined Sudan's conviction and awareness of integration of roles of governments and civil organizations in protecting the rights of the child.

He said that Sudan was one of the first countries ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child and one of the first countries presented report on rights of child to the African Union , adding that Sudan's Child Act was one of the best laws.

Bakri said Sudanese norms and traditions are sufficient to place Sudan at top countries protecting the rights of the child and that protection of the child was incorporated at national level according to a strategic action program.

The First Vice-President commended role of AU Social Affairs Commission , expressing hope that the meeting come out with resolutions boosting the rights of the African children.