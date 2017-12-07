6 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Bakri - Sudan Is Qualified to Host Headquarters of ACERWC' Secretariat

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Saleh has underscored that Sudan position in middle of African continent and diversity of its culture avail opportunity to Khartoum to host the headquarters of Secretariat of the African Committee of Experts on Rights and Welfare of the Child (ACERWC).

Addressing the inaugural sitting of the 30th session of ACERWC in Corinthia Hotel in Khartoum Wednesday , the First Vice-President underlined Sudan's conviction and awareness of integration of roles of governments and civil organizations in protecting the rights of the child.

He said that Sudan was one of the first countries ratified the Convention on the Rights of the Child and one of the first countries presented report on rights of child to the African Union , adding that Sudan's Child Act was one of the best laws.

Bakri said Sudanese norms and traditions are sufficient to place Sudan at top countries protecting the rights of the child and that protection of the child was incorporated at national level according to a strategic action program.

The First Vice-President commended role of AU Social Affairs Commission , expressing hope that the meeting come out with resolutions boosting the rights of the African children.

Sudan

Nigeria, Sudan to Establish Education Forum

Nigeria and the Republic of Sudan have agreed to establish a forum to promote bilateral cooperation in education between… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.