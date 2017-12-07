6 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minerals Minister Calls for Legislation Criminalizing Minerals Smuggling and Storage

Khartoum — The meeting of the Council of the Minister of Minerals Wednesday recommended development of an investment geological map for the precious and semi-precious stones in the country besides establishment of three laboratories to inspect, cut and form precious stones.

The Minister of Minerals Prof. Hashim Ali Salim called, during his chairmanship of the Ninth Regular Meeting of the Council of the Minister, for giving much concern to the mining of precious stones and encouragement of investment companies to engage into this field for the benefits of the precious stones in the country.

The minister also pointed out that the council's meeting also concluded that a real regulation should be put in place to deal with the precious and semi-precious stones, in addition to the regulations according to which licenses are granted for selling, cutting, forming, manufacturing operations as well as the organization of exhibitions and establishment of factories.

Prof. Salim also said that the Council's meeting also called for the need to enshrine new articles to the Smuggling Law to comprise the smuggling and storage of the gold and other minerals, alluding to the deficiency in the Law of Smuggling, which does not criminalize the storage process.

For his part, the Director of Mineral Police Maj. Police Osman Kabbashi Juma'a disclose an unshakable plan prepared by his department in coordination with the relevant authorities to combat the smuggling, storage and trade of gold including securing the gold production and transferring from production areas to the markets, stressing that there will be a full deployment of his forces to tighten the control on the gold production process.

