6 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Ministry of Social Security Gives Top Priority to Child Care

Khartoum — Minister of Social Security and Development, Mashaer Al-Dawalab has disclosed that Sudan shares the African countries the concern and the challenges facing them through the joint awareness of the African reality and the realization of peace and security in the region.

The minister, addressing the 30th session of the AU Committee of African Experts on Child Care, in Corinthia Hotel, Wednesday, has underscored that the ministry gives top priority to child care, woman and family issues, adding that Africa is going on the right track, referring to the importance of participation of the community in sponsorship of social change and capacity building.

She called for expansion of social safety umbrella to protect the children against the negative phenomenon, migration, displacement and disputes.

Al-Dawalab affirmed Sudan's commitment to host the permanent HQs of the AU Experts Committee.

