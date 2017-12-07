Sudan: Al - Dawalab Stresses Priority of Children Care

Khartoum — The Minister of Security and Social Development , Masha'air al- Dawalab has underlined the Sudan's sharing of anxious and challenges of African states regarding the children care through the joint awareness of the African reality, the realization of security, stability and peace in the region.

During her address, Wednesday, at Corinthian Hotel in Khartoum, to the 30 session of the committee of the African experts concerned with the children, she noted that the children care comes on top of her ministry's priorities a matter that necessitate the care after the women and families.

She indicated the African right progress in this regard, pointing to the importance of participation of the community in the adoption of the social change, and raising the capabilities of awareness and education.

The stressed the necessity of using the boor resources, and expanding the umbrella of social security, emphasizing the Sudan's concern with hosting the permanent residence of the African committee of experts concerned with unlimited support to childhood.