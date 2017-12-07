Sudan: Oil and Gas Minister Participates in OPEC Meetings in Vienna

Khartoum — The Minister of Oil and Gas, dr. Abdul Rahman Osman Abdul Rahman has expressed the Sudan's commitment with the guidelines of the Organizations of Petroleum Exporting Countries OPEC that target the balance of the world oil production, and the stability of the international oil prices.

This came during his participation in the recent meetings of the OPEC in Vienna, during which continuation of cooperation between the state signatory to the cooperation declaration for achieving interests of the producers and consumers, the guarantee of the stable production and prices and the international supplies, in addition to the international growth rates.

The Oil Minister noted that the Sudan works for the increase of production to reach the level identified by the OPEC, reiterating commitment to all the guidelines of the 3rd meeting of the member and non-member states at the organization.

The minister has also participated in the meetings of the members of the African Organization for Petroleum Producers Countries, held on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting, meanwhile, the minister has held a number of side meetings with Saudi Oil Minister, the Russian Energy Ministry, oil companies of OMV, Africa Oil and Power, Soul Force, during which they agreed on visits of technical delegations from these companies to the country during the current month.