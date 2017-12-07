Sudan: AU Calls for Making Use of Sudan Experience in the Child Affairs

Khartoum — The AU Humanitarian Affairs commissioner, Amirah Al Fadhil, has called for making use of the Sudan experience in the domain of child affairs as Sudan has advanced initiatives in the child field, accumulating rich experience in this domain.

Al Fadul addressed the opening ceremony of the 30th session of the African Experts on Child Right and Welfare, which was honored by the First Vice president Lt General Bakri Hassan Salih.

The session was equally attended by officials and representatives from 25 African states and other international and regional organizations that the African union is keen to put in place a plan for the protection of children and including the children within the legislations that guarantees health care, and education beside child human and child rights.

She said more attention should be given to children especially the disabled children.

She said the African union is a partner in child protection and in training African cadres in the means of achieving positive results for the African child.

She referred to the AU mechanism in the observation of children right protection and its strategy which is line with the international strategy with regards to child rights observation and that some 32 African states have legislations that prevent child marriage and that the commission works for combating the harmful practices and replacing the negative concepts.

She stressed the role of the media in spreading awareness about child protection.