6 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Plant Protection Department Says Sudan Clear of Any Desert Locusts' Threat

Khartoum — The Director of Plant Protection at the Ministry of Agriculture has declared Sudan free of any desert locusts' threats.

Khidir Dijibril, told the weekly forum of the Ministry of Agriculture that the ministry used six spraying planes to fight locusts, antat and birds posing threat to agriculture in the various regions of the country.

Dijibril said the African worm known by the scientific name Spodoptera littoralis and that it is difficult to control this type of worms which entered the country via Ethiopia. But he said the world Food organization FAO has contributed 800 thousand dollars to help combat this worm.

