Sudan: Collection of Unlicensed Arms to Start First of Next January in Localities of Khartoum State

Khartoum — The technical committee for the collection of unlicensed arms in Khartoum state held Wednesday, meeting chaired by the Maj Gen. police al-Radei Ali Omer, the Director of the Emergency and Operations of Khartoum State Police, and the committee's members, and discussed the framework and detailed plans for the arms collection in Khartoum state which will start in the first of next January 2018 in all the state's localities.

The meeting has discussed the scientific and practical methods for the launching of the national program for the arms collections in the state, the preparation of work strategy of awareness and education of citizen on the program's importance, and the identification of the voluntary and compulsory timing of the arms collection.

It is noteworthy that the committee was formed by the Khartoum state governor under his direct supervision, the chairmanship of the state's police director, Maj Gen. Police Ibrahim Osman Abdul Rahim, representative of departments from the armed forces, the Military Intelligence, the Security and Intelligence Organ and the Popular Police.