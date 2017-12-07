Sudan: President Assistant to Address Family National and Arabic Day

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Abdul- Rahman al-Sadig al-Mahdi, will address tomorrow, Thursday, at 9:00 a.m. at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum the celebration of the National and Arabic Family Day, and the launching of the Sudan's initiative on the family for the Islamic Cooperation Organization member states.

The director of the family department of the Ministry of Security and Social Development, Widad Ibrahim Khalil, noted to the completion of the preparations for the celebration with a foreign and local participation under the motto (a safe leading family, a leading nation) .

She pointed out that the celebration will be addressed by the President Assistant, Abdul Rahman al-Sadig, the Minister of Security and Social Development, the chairman of the Arabic Family Organization, besides the Family Department of the IOC

She added that the celebrations include a workshop to be addressed by the chairman of the Arabic Family Organization Jamal Bin Obied al-Bah, the director of the IOC family department, dr. Fedeil Frien.