6 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Assistant to Address Family National and Arabic Day

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Assistant of the President of the Republic, Abdul- Rahman al-Sadig al-Mahdi, will address tomorrow, Thursday, at 9:00 a.m. at the Friendship Hall in Khartoum the celebration of the National and Arabic Family Day, and the launching of the Sudan's initiative on the family for the Islamic Cooperation Organization member states.

The director of the family department of the Ministry of Security and Social Development, Widad Ibrahim Khalil, noted to the completion of the preparations for the celebration with a foreign and local participation under the motto (a safe leading family, a leading nation) .

She pointed out that the celebration will be addressed by the President Assistant, Abdul Rahman al-Sadig, the Minister of Security and Social Development, the chairman of the Arabic Family Organization, besides the Family Department of the IOC

She added that the celebrations include a workshop to be addressed by the chairman of the Arabic Family Organization Jamal Bin Obied al-Bah, the director of the IOC family department, dr. Fedeil Frien.

Sudan

Nigeria, Sudan to Establish Education Forum

Nigeria and the Republic of Sudan have agreed to establish a forum to promote bilateral cooperation in education between… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.