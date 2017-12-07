6 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Receives U.S. Businessmen Delegation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum, Dex.6 (SUNA) - The First Vice-President and the National Prime Minister, General, Bakri Hassan Saleh received, Wednesday, at his office, in the Republican Palace, the visiting US Businessmen delegation headed by the chairwoman of the Executive Council of the US Companies on Africa, Flory Lisa.

The State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Atta Al-Manan Bakheit said in press statements that Sudan's doors are open for the US investors, adding that the visit of the delegation represents an extension to the ongoing Sudan-US dialogue which succeeded in security and political sides and realized remarkable progress in the economic side.

The delegation Chairwoman has affirmed the US companies desire to invest in Sudan, following the revoking of the US sanctions, in oil, mining, agriculture, animal resources, river and sea transport, aviation and infrastructures.

She outlined that the visit was preceded by comprehensive dialogue with the high level US companies' delegation, indicating that the businessmen will continue the dialogue with Sudan and US governments to lift Sudan's name from the list of the countries sponsoring terrorism and normalize of Sudan-US relations for the interest of the peoples of the two countries.

Sudan

Nigeria, Sudan to Establish Education Forum

Nigeria and the Republic of Sudan have agreed to establish a forum to promote bilateral cooperation in education between… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.