6 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Africa: Amira Al - Fadil Calls On African States to Benefit From Sudan's Experiment in Childhood Field

Khartoum — The Commissioner of Social Affairs of the African Union, Amira al Fadil, has called on the African states to benefit from the initiative introduced by Sudan in the field of childhood lauding its rich experiment in this field.

During her address Wednesday, the opening sitting of the 30 th session of the African Committee of Experts Concerned with the Child Rights and Welfare, in the presence of the First Vice President of the republic, the national prime minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, and more than 150 participants representing 25 African states and a number of the international and local organizations, she emphasized the AU keenness to set plans for the child's protection and to include into legislations to guarantee their health care, education and the mechanisms for preserving the children rights.

She pledged the concern with the children vulnerable segments especially those with disabilities, noting to the AU partnership in the child's protection, the training of the African cadres working in this field in order to achieve a positive change to the African child.

The AU social affairs commissioner has reviewed the mechanism of work of the commission in observation of the child's rights, pointing out that the AU works in accordance with the international strategies, indicating that 32 African states have legislations that prevent the marriage of minors, stressing the commission combat to the harmful customs and practices, the change of negative concepts, underlining role of the media in raising awareness for the protection of childhood.

