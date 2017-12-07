Cameroon: Football Academy - Start of Work Imminent

After a tour of the ten regions the Board Chair of the National Football Academy paid a visit to the Minister of Sports and Physical Education yesterday.

The Minister of Sports and Physical education, Bidoung Mkpatt, granted audience to a delegation of the National Football Academy (ANAFOOT) yesterday December 6, 2017 in his cabinet. The delegation was led by the President of the Board of Directors for ANAFOOT, Issa Hayatou.

Speaking at the audience, Minister Bidoung Mkpat congratulated the Board Chair and his staff for their efforts in the development of football in the country. He called on the staff to continue to give their support in order to ensure continuity and met set objectives. Issa Hayatou assured the Minister that the institution will work hard to ensure that ANAFOOT gives Cameroon talented football players.

The General Manager of ANAFOOT, Carl Enow Ngachu said the purpose of the visit was to give to the Minister a report on the positive signs of the tour of the ten regions that ended in the Centre Region on December 5, 2017. He said the team had the support and encouragement of all the Governors of the ten regions as well as partner ministries.

He also gave a presentation of the activities of the institution after the holding of the second board of administrators meeting. The heads of the different departments equally took turns to give a rundown of their activities to the Minister.

Enow Ngachu said this will be followed by the first training session for coaches which begins today and will end on December 11, 2017. After the training course, pole heads and their assistants will be deployed to the field to begin the scouting phase which will start from December 18, 2017 and will end on January 28, 2018.