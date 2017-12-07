4 December 2017

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (South Africa)

South Africa: Steinhoff Announces Investigation Into Accounting Irregularities and Resignation of CEO

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Courtesy of Steinhoff International
Steinhoff International CEO Markus Jooste resigned with immediate effect after the retail giant's admission of financial irregularities that led to an investigation, and a drop of more than 60% in its shares.
press release

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.
Incorporated in the Netherlands
Registration number: 63570173
Share Code: SNH
ISIN: NL0011375019
("Steinhoff" or the “Company”)

Disclosure of inside information in accordance with Article 17 MAR, transmitted by DGAP, a service of EQS Group AG
Steinhoff announces investigation into accounting irregularities and resignation of CEO

The Supervisory Board of Steinhoff wishes to advise shareholders that new information has come to light today which relates to accounting irregularities requiring further investigation. The Supervisory Board, in consultation with the statutory auditors of the Company, has approached PWC to perform an independent investigation.
Markus Jooste, CEO of Steinhoff has today tendered his resignation with immediate effect and the Board has accepted the resignation.

Steinhoff will update the market as the aforesaid investigation proceeds. The Company will publish the audited 2017 consolidated financial statements when it is in a position to do so. In addition, the Company will determine whether any prior years’ financial statements will need to be restated.

The Supervisory Board has today appointed its Chairman, Dr. Christo Wiese, as Executive Chairman (Delegated Supervisory Chairman) on an interim basis. In addition, Pieter Erasmus, the previous CEO of Pepkor Group, has agreed to join Dr. Wiese in an executive advisory capacity to assist with managing the group’s various retail interests around the world.

Dr Wiese and the Board will supplement the management team and will embark on a detailed review of all aspects of the Company’s business with a view to maximising shareholder value.
The Supervisory Board wishes to reassure shareholders that Steinhoff has a number of high quality profitable businesses around the world.

Shareholders and other investors in Steinhoff are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Group.

Sponsor
PSG Capital

More on This

Steinhoff a Star Listing On JSE

STEINHOFF Africa Retail (STAR) is the 14th company to list on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) this year. It listed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.