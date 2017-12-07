7 December 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Senate - Scrutiny of Bills in Committee

By Emmanuel Kendemeh

The four bills already adopted by the National Assembly were tabled during a plenary sitting chaired by the Senate President, Marcel Niat Njifenji on December 5, 2017.

The Foreign Affairs Committee of the Senate on December 6, 2017 went into action with scrutiny of bills that have already been adopted by the National Assembly.

During a plenary sitting of the Senate on December 5, 2017 night, President Marcel Niat Njifenji said the four bills were forwarded to the Senate by the Speaker of the National Assembly in conformity with the Constitution.

Before the plenary sitting, the Chairmen's Conference held, accepted the bills and decided that they were to be forwarded to the Foreign Affairs Committee for examination before the entire House deliberates and adopts them in a plenary sitting.

The bills include one to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the Arms Trade Treaty adopted on 2 April 2013 in New York and entered into force on 24 December 2014.

The second bill expected to be defended by the Transport Minister in Committee is that to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the Air Services Agreement between the Republic of Cameroon and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia signed in Riyadh on 7 March 2017.

The third bill is that to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the Protocol to the Constitutive Act of the African Union relating to the Pan-African Parliament, adopted in Malabo (Equatorial Guinea) on 27 June 2014.

The last is that to authorise the President of the Republic to ratify the United Nations Convention on Transparency in Treaty-Based Investors-State Arbitration, (Mauritius Convention) adopted on 10 December 2014 in New York.

Prior to the tabling of the bills, Senate President Niat Njifenji used the incident of bitter exchanges between some Senators on the crisis rocking the country to appeal for responsibility.

He said everyone was deeply touched by what is happening in the country and reiterated that they were working for one country, standing behind a leader who loves the country and is firmly attached to peace and unity.

He further said that "in our actions, we should work for peace to return to Cameroon" and called for peace in people's consciences and behaviour.

