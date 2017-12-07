Nigeria: Zenith Bank Opens New Head Office in Accra

Zenith Bank, one of Africa's foremost banks, has opened a new head office in Accra, Ghana.

Located at Ridge, Accra, the new Zenith Bank head office is expected to be used for the bank's expansion of its businesses in Ghana.

Commissioning the new office, President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana commended the contributions of Zenith Bank to the deepening of financial inter-mediation and the development of Ghanaian financial services sector.

While describing the bank as a 'truly pan-African bank' with presence in several countries on the continent, President Akufo-Addo said the continent needs institutions like Zenith Bank to bring about a united West Africa and Africa that would engender future prosperity of its people and the entire continent.

He said the initiative and sense of risk-taking and entrepreneurship that Zenith Bank represents is what would drive Ghana and indeed the continent to prosperity, economic interdependence and sustainability.

He added that for the economic renaissance of the continent, "we need many more Jim Ovia" to leapfrog enterprise and entrepreneurship.

He equally commended the bank for paying attention to another important aspect of Ghana's development, which is education of young people, through its $2 million dollars educational support.

Speaking, the founder and group chairman of Zenith Bank, Jim Ovia, said the decision by the leadership of the bank to invest in Ghana is well thought-through considering that the country is an emerging economic superpower in the sub-region and a very viable and virile entity.