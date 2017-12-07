7 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Members of Alshabaab Surrender Themselves to the South West State of Somalia

Leaders in the South West State of Somalia said that some members of Alshabab have today surrendered themselves to the administration of Bay region.

The region's internal security minister, Mr Abdikadir Abdirahman Ali confirmed the surrender of the members who had "Abdi Bile" (a car known for its high speed and strength and usually used by forces).

Mr Ali further noted that different groups of Alshabab members from Bay and lower Shabelle have surrendered themselves to the region's administration.

