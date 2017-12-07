Somalia: Pioneer Somali Female Singer Gududo Arwo Dies

The first female singer in northern Somalia, Gududo Arwo whose real name was Shamis Abukar Ismail died in Hargeisa, Somaliland. Some locals in Hargeisa told Radio Dalsan that the deceased died after a long illness that she suffered for about 25 years.
Shamis Abukar was first recruited by Radio Hargeisa in 1953 and sang her first song in August the same year becoming the first female singer in northern Somalia. Her singing career was halted after she suffered a stroke and became paralysed. Reports say that she was under the care of her daughter and relatives since 1997.