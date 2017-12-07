Nigeria: Buhari in Kano, Pledges to Intensify War Against Corruption, Insurgency

Photo: PHOTOESSAY: Nigeria's Buhari Visits Kano State

President Muhammadu Buhari, right, receiving a bouquet of flowers from a little girl at the Aminu Kano International Airport during his 2-Day State visit to Kano.

Abuja and Kano — President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday restated his administration's readiness not to renege on his promise to fight corruption and sustain war against the deadly Boko Haram insurgency in the Northeast.Buhari gave the assurance at the Emir of Kano's palace when he paid Emir Muhammadu Sanusi homage.

The president who articulated the achievement of his government particularly in clipping the wings of the insurgents, applauded the support and loyalty of Kano people to the APC government.Buhari who was on a two-day official visit to Kano said the Federal Government change agenda was for the good of Nigerians.

Responding, emir Sanusi commended the president for finding time to visit Kano and reminded him that Kano residents would hope to witness another of such visit.

President Buhari was later led to the commissioning of Giginyu General hospital, which was named after him, and a paediatric hospital at Zoo road.Buhari applauded the development stride of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, urging other Northern governments to emulate him.

Earlier, Ganduje reminded that in line with his vision to provide access and affordable health care services, he decided to complete the two ultra modern hospitals after several years of abandonment by successive governments.

According to Ganduje, the 250-bed Giginyu Hospital left at 30 per cent completion in the last 10 years cost N4.2 billion, while government invested about N3.7 billion in its completion as well as procurement of facilities.Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has given assent to three new bills passed by both chambers of the National Assembly to become laws of Nigeria.

Briefing State House Correspondents yesterday, Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, said the three pieces of legislation are Federal College of Dental Technology and Therapy (Establishment) Bill, 2017.

The college would be sited in Enugu, to provide courses of instruction leading to the award of degrees, diplomas and certificates in dental technology, dental therapy and related courses.The second is the Air Force Institute of Technology of Nigeria (Establishment) Bill, 2017.

The Institute to be situated in Kaduna, is to give technical training to the personnel of the Nigerian Air Force and other services of the Nigerian Armed Forces, Nigerians and citizens of other African countries.

The National Intelligence Agency Pensions (Establishment) Bill, 2017, is to administer the pensions scheme for personnel of the Agency, sequel to the exit of the Agency from the application of the Contributory Pension's Scheme under the Pension's Reform Act, 2004.He said that these Acts, have accordingly, upon assent been remitted to the National Assembly and other appropriate authorities as laws of the Federation.