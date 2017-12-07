Liberia: Senator Weah Calls On Supporters to Fast, Pray for Court's Final Verdict

Monrovia — Senator George Weah of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) Wednesday, 6 December, called on his supporters to fast and pray as they await the final verdict from the Supreme Court.

The nation's highest court is expected later today to rule in the election dispute involving the Liberty Party and the Unity Party versus the National Elections Commission (NEC).

Senator Weah made the request when his supporters turned out to welcome him back to the country following his recent visit in the West African region.

"All of you supporters of CDC, I want you to take a time with God. Whether you are a Muslim or Christian, I want you pray so the Lord can give us a favourable decision from the Supreme Court on December 7, 2027."

Senator Weah received a rousing welcome from hundreds of supporters, who turned out to show their support and commitment to the CDC.

Senator Weah did not hide his feelings about how proud he is to be the leader of a group of people he described as "committed people."

"Some of you, I got to know when you were 12 years old in 2005; today I see some of the same faces after 12 years."

"I still see some of this face in the crowd here today. I want to say I am grateful and will always be for your commitment."

The CDC political leader boastfully told his partisans of how prepared the party is to campaign the same way it did in the first round when the Court shall have decided today.

According to him if campaign is declared opened today, CDC is ready to campaign to the length and breadth of the country.

"Whatever happens, we are prepared to let the world know that we are ready to go back to the polls to lead this country."

"We are prepared to launch a vigorous campaign. We will double our efforts in the campaign for a second round victory. What we need is stability for our country so that the younger generation can achieve their dreams. We need new ideas," he added.

Following the first round of the polls in October, several partisans of the Liberty Party (LP), the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), All Liberian Party (ALP), among others, have pledged support to the CDC.

It seems these newcomers haven't been welcomed by the diehard supporters of the party.

Sensing this rejection, Senator Weah used the occasion to appeal to his strong supporters, to accept and work them in order to make the party stronger and better.

"Fellow citizens I want you to consider all of our members, who left us and have come back because they have realized that this is the only party that shows love and commitment for its members."

"For some the reasons they left are genuine and some went to experience life out of the CDC and for that I say please work with them."

Hardliners against CDC criticize the party of calling for change in leadership when bulk of their leaders are all former officials of the ruling Unity Party, which they (CDC) criticize of being corrupt and a group of failure.

The like of former Speaker Alex Tyler accused in a Global Witness report for allegedly taking bribe to change the law, Rep. Moses Kollie, former Chairman of the Rules, Ways, Means and Finance Committee of the House of Representatives, Senator Jewel Howard-Taylor, Vice Standard Bearer and some high level former members of the National Patriotic Party (NPP) of jailed Former President Charles Taylor are now all in the CDC.