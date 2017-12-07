7 December 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Institute Plans to Earn U.S.$182 Million From Meat and Dairy Export

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yohanes Jemaneh

Ethiopian Meat and Dairy Industry Development Institute said it plans to earn 182 million USD from meat, milk, fish and honey exports this fiscal year.

So far, the Institute has earned some 25 million USD from meat, milk, fish and honey export in the first quarter of the budget year, Dr. Tekeba Eshete, Institute Deputy Director General told The Ethiopian Herald.

Yet the institute could not realize its plan to earn 36 million USD in the first quarter of the budget year due to drought, instability, illegal trade and strong competition.

As to him, the country is working to strengthen its market linkage across the world by identifying 27 major importer countries.

While 90 percent of Ethiopia's meat export goes to United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia, recently, China has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to import about one million tons of meat products per annum, he stated.

Currently, the country has about 13 private agro-processing industries that are mainly producing processed meat and meat products.

Allana Sons_Frigorifico Boran Foods PLC, an Indian meat processing and slaughterhouse established at Adami Tulu town of Oromia State would begin export this fiscal year.

The PLC is expected to increase the productive capacity by 500 percent and enable the country earn 500 million USD per annum, he noted.

On the other hand, the growing number of agro-processing industrial parks will play significant role in utilizing nation's abundant agricultural products and increasing export, according to Dr. Tekeba.

The Institute has been striving to add value to agricultural exports through building capacity, creating market linkage and promoting investment opportunities.

Ethiopia

Addis to Host International Dental Exhibition

Ethiopia is set to host the 3rd International Dental Exhibition in Africa slated to be held from December 14 to 16 at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.