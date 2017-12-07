Windhoek — Although it's still early days in the country's topflight football league, the MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL), African Stars veteran skipper Pat-Nevin Uanivi has promised there will be no room for schoolboy errors and that no stone will be left unturned when they confront league title rivals Tura Magic tonight at the San Nujoma Stadium at 20h00.

Currently the only unbeaten team after eleven rounds of matches, Stars kicked off their league campaign on a high note, topping league proceedings for the better part of the league's opening quarter, but equally consistent Magic recorded impressive victories coupled with salvaging draws to leapfrog Stars atop the league table.

Magic currently tops the table with 28 points, closely followed by Stars in second place on 27 points - meaning tonight's encounter is of serious decisive value as any potential winner could stand a good chance of provisionally creating a bit of breathing space at the top of the log.

Outlining their plans for tonight's pivotal clash, Stars captain Uanivi said Tura Magic would be treated with the required measure of prudence and lethality they deserve, because they have proven in recent outings they are not a team to be taken lightly.

"Although there is not much pressure on us at the moment since it's still early days, tomorrow's (tonight's) clash is a must-win for us because, should we happen to drop points, they (Magic) will open the gap at the top, that's why it is important for us to win. I mean, it's only common sense that if you want to win the league, you have to beat all your closest rivals, and that basically means we have all the reasons to go all out and beat Tura Magic," said Uanivi, Stars' highly respected veteran campaigner, when speaking to New Era Sport yesterday.

He added: "We started off very well but partly slowed down due to minor injuries of some of our key players, which resulted in a few draws which saw us drop vital points, but we have managed to regroup as a team and had great talks with our coach, and tomorrow (tonight) our fans will see a much rejuvenated Stars."