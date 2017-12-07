Mauritius: Compendium On Human Rights Treaty Bodies Concluding Observations Launched

press release

The Compendium on the Human Rights Treaty Bodies Concluding Observations was launched this morning by the Attorney General, Minister of Justice, Human Rights and Institutional Reforms, Mr Maneesh Gobin, at Gold Crest Hotel, Quatre Bornes.

The launching of the compendium coincided with a workshop on the implementation of the Concluding Observations following the five periodic reports that Mauritius has submitted to the African and United Nations Human Rights Treaty Bodies since 2015.

In his address, Minister Gobin highlighted that as a Member of international bodies like the African Union and United Nations, Mauritius is a signatory to several international treaties and conventions concerning the promotion and protection of Human Rights. As such, a report on actions taken, laws voted and challenges faced is prepared every year and sent to committees of experts who then meet in Geneva to make concluding observations for different States which are signatories to the aforementioned conventions, he observed.

The Minister underscored that all the concluding observations received from experts have been compiled to form a compendium so as to ensure that a proper follow-up can be carried out. It is the role of experts present for the workshop to bring meaningful change in the daily lives of people, he added.

Mr Gobin also underlined that Government is determined to provide a human rights based approach to the socioeconomic development of Mauritius so as to ensure a higher quality of life based on human dignity and respect.