7 December 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: FRC Wants Increased Funding, Expansion of Calabar Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Bassey Inyang

Calabar — The Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC) wants increased funding and expansion of the 104 years old Federal Neuro-Psychiatric Hospital in Calabar, Cross River State.

The Director, Internal Audit of the Commission, Mr. Ibrahim Dauda, made the call recently when he led a team from the commission on an inspection tour of projects undertaken by the hospital for the 2015/2016 fiscal year.

Dauda stated that the hospital was in serious need of facilities to run as a fully fledged Psychiatric hospital.

"Having gone round some projects, I can say that we are satisfied with what is on ground but there are still more to be done.

"This hospital was established in 1903 by the then colonial administration. It needs urgent expansion and I believe that the only way this hospital can fulfill its mandate is for them to have increased funding.

"This hospital needs expansions to meet the needs of the people of Cross River and the neighbouring states including those from the Cameroun, " Dauda said.

The Medical Director of the hospital, Dr. Joseph Okegbe said they were doing everything possible to upgrade the facility to the required standard.

Okegbe said that the neglect of the hospital had led to its present state, adding that if given the required funding, the management was ready to take the hospital to a new level.

"Our challenges are funding. We are working towards completing our multi-million naira hostel accommodation which has just gone about 30 per cent.

"We are also trying to begin work on the 22 hectares permanent site project which perimeter fence has been completed and no work has started on it," he said.

Nigeria

Universal Access to Education is Social Justice

Nelson Mandela famously said, "Education is the most powerful weapon which you can use to change the world.”… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.