Nigeria: Copa Lagos - Organisers Hail Gov Ambodec

The organisers of the 2017 Copa Lagos Beach Football competition, Kinetic Sports, have showered praises on Lagos State Government, Akinwunmi Ambode over his support for the tournament.

This year's Copa Lagos is scheduled to begin on December 8 and run through December10 at the Eko Atlantic.

Managing Director of Kinetic Sports, Samson Adamu, said at a joint media briefing in Lagos yesterday that Governor Ambode remains a pillar behind the development of beach football in the country.

He stressed that Ambode's efforts were already yielding fruits for beach football.

"The governor has never said no to us. He gave us so much encouragement and that is why we are having a better event with every edition. Apart from the enabling environment created by the governor and people of the state, we have enjoyed his backing in all ways.

"We are happy with the governor especially because we went to some parts of the state where we also discovered some hidden talents in the game," stressed the Kinetic Sports chief.

Adamu added that the talents discovered will participate in the forthcoming competition as Gidi Sharks and they will be under the tutelage of a prominent beach soccer coach, Angelo Shirinzi, who took Tahiti to clinch silver at the last edition of Beach World Cup.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy in Lagos State, Steve Ayorinde, said Governor Ambode was supporting sports deliberately as part of the state's drive to use tourism, entertainment and sport to keep the state as the best in the country.

"We are proud that the state is maintaining its excellence in all areas especially in sports, tourism and entertainment. Lagos is fully committed to Copa Lagos competition as part of activities for the 2017 run-in.

"There are several other programmes to make the people of Lagos happy and Copa Lagos is key in the calendar of the state in December," he further observed.

Special Adviser to Governor Ambode on Sports, Mr Deji Tinubu, was also at the media briefing.

The 2017 Copa Lagos expected to feature female celebrities for the first time is also going to witness the participation of Arsenal Beach Soccer team, Lebanon and Spain beach soccer teams.