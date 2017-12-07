7 December 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Iiyambo Re-Elected Mayor of Oshakati

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Placido Hilukilwa

THE Oshakati Town Council held a special council meeting yesterday morning to elect new office-bearers, and Angelus Iiyambo retained his position as mayor.

In what was practically a replay of last year's elections, Iiyambo will be deputised by Ndamononghenda Hamunjela, while Gabriel Kamwanka was re-elected as chairperson of the three-member management committee. The other two members of the committee are Loise Shivolo and Johannes Shilongo.

Once again, Katrina Shimbulu and Linus Tobias of the opposition PDM (former DTA) remain ordinary members of the council.

In his acceptance speech, Iiyambo highlighted the town council's achievements during the past 12 months, and also listed some of the projects awaiting implementation.

He said the projects will be implemented despite the current global economic slowdown.

"As mayor, I fully accept and take charge of the tasks at hand [and promise] to execute my duties as per the Local Authorities Act 23 of 1992 as amended. I will do my best and be worthy of being a servant of the Oshakati residents," he said.

Iiyambo further promised to work hard to attract investors to create as well as bring jobs to the town "to change the lives of our people".

Oshakati's control magistrate Mikka Namweya presided over the ceremony.

Namibia

AfDB Offers U.S $147 Million Loan to Namibia

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has agreed to infuse an additional N$2 billion in loans into the Namibian economy,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.