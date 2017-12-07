Namibia: Iiyambo Re-Elected Mayor of Oshakati

THE Oshakati Town Council held a special council meeting yesterday morning to elect new office-bearers, and Angelus Iiyambo retained his position as mayor.

In what was practically a replay of last year's elections, Iiyambo will be deputised by Ndamononghenda Hamunjela, while Gabriel Kamwanka was re-elected as chairperson of the three-member management committee. The other two members of the committee are Loise Shivolo and Johannes Shilongo.

Once again, Katrina Shimbulu and Linus Tobias of the opposition PDM (former DTA) remain ordinary members of the council.

In his acceptance speech, Iiyambo highlighted the town council's achievements during the past 12 months, and also listed some of the projects awaiting implementation.

He said the projects will be implemented despite the current global economic slowdown.

"As mayor, I fully accept and take charge of the tasks at hand [and promise] to execute my duties as per the Local Authorities Act 23 of 1992 as amended. I will do my best and be worthy of being a servant of the Oshakati residents," he said.

Iiyambo further promised to work hard to attract investors to create as well as bring jobs to the town "to change the lives of our people".

Oshakati's control magistrate Mikka Namweya presided over the ceremony.