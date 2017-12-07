7 December 2017

South Africa: Court Finds Randy Tango Guilty of Stacha Arends' Rape, Murder

The Western Cape High Court has found Randy Tango guilty of the rape and murder of 11-year-old Stacha Arends.

Western Cape High Court Judge Robert Henney handed down judgment on Thursday afternoon following a lengthy trial.

Tango, who lived two doors away from Arends in Matroosberg Street, Mitchells Plain, had said in a plea agreement with the State this week that he had vaginal and anal "sexual intercourse" with the child.

He also admitted to strangling Arends after she threatened to tell her mother that he had "sexual intercourse" with her.

Arends disappeared in Mitchells Plain on the afternoon of March 27, and her body was found in the early hours of March 28 at a sports field in the area. Tango was arrested on the same day.

