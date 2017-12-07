Namibia: Gondwana Professional Cyclists Bolster Desert Dash Teams

The Gondwana Collection on Wednesday flew in five heavy weight international cyclists to join their two teams for the 2017 Nedbank Desert Dash that starts this Friday afternoon, 08 December, and finishes in Swakopmund on Saturday afternoon.

The competitiveness of Gondwana's two teams are bolstered by the hand-picked team members and forms part of a longer term strategy to promote recreational cycling as a pasttime for tourists.

The two teams are the Gondwana Dust Devils and the Gondwana Gravel Gliders. Riding in the first group are Andrew McLean, Jan Dams, Robert Sim and Piet Swiegers with Frank Snyman as manager. This team comprises older, more experienced riders who promised to compensate for their age, by their strategic skill. McLean in particular, is a celebrity South African rider and Swiegers himself is no stranger to endurance events, having initiated the annual Klein Aus Vista race.

For the Gondwana Gravel Gliders, Heiko Redecker, Christo Swartz, David Marée and Ingram Cuff are in the saddle. The Gliders riders are all at the pinnacle of their cycling careers and have entered the Desert Dash with the firm intent to book a spot on the podium.

Former Gondwana Managing Director now responsible for marketing, Manfred Goldbeck, said they intend to establish cycling as an activity that will reverberate with tourists looking for low-key adventure exposure. To this end, the group has started laying out bicycle tracks at many of their lodges for an eco-friendly experience close to nature.

"The tremendous support offered by the Gondwana Collection to the two teams forms the solid foundation for a visionary success story for the future of cycling in the tourism industry."