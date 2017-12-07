7 December 2017

Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Namibia: Gondwana Professional Cyclists Bolster Desert Dash Teams

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Gondwana Collection on Wednesday flew in five heavy weight international cyclists to join their two teams for the 2017 Nedbank Desert Dash that starts this Friday afternoon, 08 December, and finishes in Swakopmund on Saturday afternoon.

The competitiveness of Gondwana's two teams are bolstered by the hand-picked team members and forms part of a longer term strategy to promote recreational cycling as a pasttime for tourists.

The two teams are the Gondwana Dust Devils and the Gondwana Gravel Gliders. Riding in the first group are Andrew McLean, Jan Dams, Robert Sim and Piet Swiegers with Frank Snyman as manager. This team comprises older, more experienced riders who promised to compensate for their age, by their strategic skill. McLean in particular, is a celebrity South African rider and Swiegers himself is no stranger to endurance events, having initiated the annual Klein Aus Vista race.

For the Gondwana Gravel Gliders, Heiko Redecker, Christo Swartz, David Marée and Ingram Cuff are in the saddle. The Gliders riders are all at the pinnacle of their cycling careers and have entered the Desert Dash with the firm intent to book a spot on the podium.

Former Gondwana Managing Director now responsible for marketing, Manfred Goldbeck, said they intend to establish cycling as an activity that will reverberate with tourists looking for low-key adventure exposure. To this end, the group has started laying out bicycle tracks at many of their lodges for an eco-friendly experience close to nature.

"The tremendous support offered by the Gondwana Collection to the two teams forms the solid foundation for a visionary success story for the future of cycling in the tourism industry."

Namibia

AfDB Offers U.S $147 Million Loan to Namibia

The African Development Bank (AfDB) has agreed to infuse an additional N$2 billion in loans into the Namibian economy,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.