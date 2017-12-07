7 December 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: 60 Players for Wichtech Tennis Championship

About 60 players are jostling for honours at the Wichtech Tennis Championship, which served off on Tuesday at the Tennis Section of the Ikoyi Club 1938.

The championship which is in its fourth edition promises to be delightful based on the readiness of the participants.

Speaking at the press conference to herald the championship, CEO of Wichtech Industries limited, Dr. Chidoze Nwankwo, who is the sponsor of the tournament, said in spite of the harsh economic situation in the country, the tourney will be a regular feature in the Tennis Section's calendar.

"The fact that the number of participants had increased since the beginning my company's sponsorship shows that value had been added to the competition and it would be a permanent feature in the tennis section," Nwankwo said.

Meanwhile, this year's edition is fashioned around regular Grand Slam, as there would be the men's and women's singles, mixed doubles and veteran singles.

The competition will come to a close on Saturday.

