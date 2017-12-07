7 December 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola At 3rd Forum On Sciences in South Africa

Luanda — Angola, through the Minister of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, Maria do Rosário Bragança Sambo, is participating on December 7-8 in Pretoria city in the 3rd forum on science of South Africa.

According to a press release from the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation sent to ANGOP on Wednesday, the event aims at seeking contributions to enrich the development and scientific debates in the world, to serve as a platform for the strengthening of old partnerships and development, as efforts can be made to put science and technology at the service of societies.

The meeting will feature two panels on "Reinforcing research and innovation: the role of government and international research organizations" and "Strategies that work: The contribution of science and technology to socio-economic development" .

The meeting will discuss science-related issues, with a specific focus on Pan-African cooperation and innovation for inclusive development, the challenges of gender imbalances in science, the promotion of research integrity and the development of the next generation of knowledge.

The activity will also include an exhibition that will demonstrate excellence in science as well as opportunities for global partnerships.

The forum is bringing together researchers, government officials, industry leaders, students and civil society representatives from South Africa, African continent and international stakeholders.

