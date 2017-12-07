Nigeria: IOD President Tasks Members On Fitness

The President, Council, Institute of Directors (IoD), Alhaji Ahmed Mohammed, has called on members of the institute to engage in regular exercises and fitness activities in order stay healthy, adding that physical and mental alertness can be gained through activities such as this.

He disclosed this weekend in Lagos at the Directors' Health and Fitness Programme D-2017 tagged: 'Walk 4 Life'.

Mohammed noted that maintaining good health through regular exercise such as the walk 4 life was very key for the smooth functioning and survival of an individual, adding that they encourage their members to make out time for the walk.

He said: "Walking is a very important form of exercise, not necessarily running. Just walking briskly from one distance to another helps a great deal. This exercise is usually done twice yearly. But now we want to make four times yearly. The idea is to make people keep fit and be healthy. It helps people burn out a lot of calories and sweat out excess sugar stored in the body. We also had sponsors that were part of the walk because they understand the usefulness of being healthy. You cannot over provide health. The best way to get your health back is to exercise your body regularly. If it is possible four times weekly, we will do and if it is possible four times yearly, we will also do it and members will support it."

He added that the institute was setup for leadership training and capacity, noting that the institute has been very efficient in helping members understand how they can play a key role in corporate governance in their various organisations.

"We have been building the capacity of members annually through formal course, training programmes, conferences and symposiums. This provides opportunity for members to interact and meet with key sector players."

In his remarks, the Chairman Health Committee of the IoD, Dr. Ebun Sonaiya, said the initiative was something that the institute has introduced for directors to live healthy lifestyle and keep fit, adding that there is need for directors to continue the exercise especially in their houses.

He also stated that the initiative is getting bigger and better and corporate organisations are supporting through sponsorship.