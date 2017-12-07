Africa: Angola Participates in Africa Forum

Luanda — Angola is to attend as of this Thursday the Africa Forum 2017 happening in Sharm El-Sheik, Egypt, with a delegation led by the minister of Economy and Planning, Pedro Luís da Fonseca.

According to a press note released by the Angolan Embassy to Egypt, at the forum, minister Pedro Luís da Fonseca will represent the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

ANGOP has learnt that the opening session of the event is to be chaired by the Egyptian leader, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and is to be attended by the presidents of Comoros, Côte d'Ivoire, Equatorial-Guinea, Nigeria and Somalia, who are expected to deliver their respective speeches in this session.

The forum is to be attended by some prime ministers and over twenty African ministers, in representation of their respective country's heads of State, as well as by representatives of economic partners of Egypt, top level personalities, African and international entrepreneurs.

The event is intended to promote investments and businesses in strategic areas, aiming for an inclusive growth of the African continent.

The conference, set to end on Saturday, includes sessions to analyse national projects, investment opportunities in Egypt and other African countries, as well as will dedicate a space of interaction on entrepreneurship.

The Angolan delegation also includes national directors of the Economy and Planning Ministry, businesspeople, diplomats and staff from the Angolan Embassy in Egypt.