Sierra Leone: Beach Cricket Festival Will Give Additional Looks to Sierra Leone

Chief Executive Officer of Kent Cricket Club, Emmanuel Pessima, has said the commencement of Beach Cricket festival will help give a new lifeline to cricket in Sierra Leone.

Kent Cricket Club, together with their official accommodation partner, The Place Hotel, Tokeh Beach, will for the first time introduce an annual two-day Beach Cricket Festival in February 2018.

The festival, which will be designed for cricketers and non-cricketers in High Commissions, Embassies, NGOs, Government ministries, Agencies, Businesses, Companies and clubs is expected to give a different impression about the sport.

Pessima said: "This two-day event will not only provide a traditional cricket lunch but will also give opportunities for men and women of all ages to participate in cricket matches, regardless of their background or ability.

"Beach Cricket provides a fun-filled experience for beginners, amateurs and professionals alike and will give a new face to create with possible more opportunities and sponsorship."

In related development, the KCC CEO, confirmed that registration for the tournament will be done online at the Kent Cricket Club website www.kentcricketsl.com and it is expected to commence in December, 2017.