Kenya: Couple Found Murdered in Their Likoni Home

A couple was on Thursday found murdered in their house in Shelly Beach, Likoni, Mombasa County.

The bodies of the 47-year-old man and his 27-year-old wife were found under their bed in the locked master bedroom.

CHILDREN

A neighbour said the couple's relative raised the alarm after their three children were unable to access their parents' room as it was locked from inside.

The children are aged 11, nine and seven years.

"The relative came all the way from Maungu and asked for help where we broke the door and found the bodies," said the neighbour who requested anonymity.

PROBE

Kisauni OCPD Christopher Rotich said police were yet to get any clue on the murder as the bodies did not have any physical injuries.

"We will only get further into this when the post-mortem is conducted but we cannot rule out strangulation," said Mr Rotich.

He added that they are yet to make any arrests.

The bodies have been taken to the mortuary.