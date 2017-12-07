7 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Couple Found Murdered in Their Likoni Home

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mohamed Ahmed and Hamisi Ngowa

A couple was on Thursday found murdered in their house in Shelly Beach, Likoni, Mombasa County.

The bodies of the 47-year-old man and his 27-year-old wife were found under their bed in the locked master bedroom.

CHILDREN

A neighbour said the couple's relative raised the alarm after their three children were unable to access their parents' room as it was locked from inside.

The children are aged 11, nine and seven years.

"The relative came all the way from Maungu and asked for help where we broke the door and found the bodies," said the neighbour who requested anonymity.

PROBE

Kisauni OCPD Christopher Rotich said police were yet to get any clue on the murder as the bodies did not have any physical injuries.

"We will only get further into this when the post-mortem is conducted but we cannot rule out strangulation," said Mr Rotich.

He added that they are yet to make any arrests.

The bodies have been taken to the mortuary.

Kenya

Raila Odinga Tells Off U.S. Over His Swearing-in Plan

National Super Alliance (Nasa) leader Raila Odinga has told off western countries that are against his swearing-in as… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.