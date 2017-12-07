7 December 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Hunt for Dandora Man After Wife Found Dead at Home

By Fred Mukinda

Police are looking for a man after his wife was strangled at their matrimonial home in Nairobi.

The body of Caroline Akinyi was found sprawled on floor at 12pm Wednesday in Dandora Phase 4.

A neighbour told police that he heard screams from the house the previous night.

He called police after he knocked at the door but there was no response.

"They pushed the door open and found the body and apparently she was strangled," according to a police report.

Police now want to question the husband, Ken Okoth, who has not been seen since Tuesday night.

